IIFL Wealth and Asset Management appoints Sanjay Wadhwa as CFO

IIFL Wealth and Asset Management on Wednesday said it has appointed Sanjay Wadhwa as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 2.

Wadhwa joined IIFL Wealth and Asset Management from L&T Financial Services, where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and was responsible for the finance control function of all the group entities, including NBFCs and AMC, according to a statement.

Earlier, he has worked with MCX, Reliance Money, Reliance Mutual Fund, HSBC, Coca-Cola and Ernst & Young.

Wadhwa, who has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, has strong skills in initiating and fostering strategic tie-ups, managing large treasury operations and merger and acquisition integration.

"His (Wadhwa) rich experience and depth of knowledge will add immense value as we maintain our sharp focus on growth, profitability and capital efficiency," Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO of IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, said

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 08:36 PM IST