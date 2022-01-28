IIFL Finance Q3 profit up 15% at Rs 310 cr, total income up

IIFL Finance reported 15 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 310 crore for December quarter 2021-22, led by growth in home and gold loan businesses.

The company said that the total income during the period surged to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 919 crore in the year-ago quarter.

IIFL loan assets under management grew 11 per cent year-on-year driven by sustained growth in home loan and gold loan businesses, the company said.

''Our annualized ROE (return on equity) remained above 20 per cent and ROA (return on assets) above 2.5 per cent. With ongoing expansion, operating cost grew 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter,'' the company said.

As of December 31, 2021, the AUM of the company stood at Rs 46,780 crore, with home loans segment constituting 35 per cent, gold loans 31 per cent, business loans 15 per cent and microfinance loans 11 per cent of the total AUM.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:14 PM IST