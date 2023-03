Through an exchange filing, IIFL Finance has announced the allotment of 1,81,950 equity shares to employees who exercised their stock options.

Read Also IIFL Home Finance invests Rs 50 cr in Eon Group's township project in Mumbai

With this issue of stocks, the paid up share capital of IIFL stands at 38,04,30,389 units with a face value of Rs 2 each.