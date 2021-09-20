IHCL announces opening of 77-room Vivanta Goa, Miramar

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), hospitality company, today announced the opening of Vivanta Goa, Miramar in Panjim. The hotel is perched on the rim of Miramar Beach, with sweeping views of the Arabian Sea.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “With the addition of this hotel, the company further expands its footprint and has a portfolio of 20 hotels and bungalows across brands dotting the length and breadth of this beautiful state.”

The 77-room Vivanta Goa, Miramar is located in a colonial neighbourhood with coastline views, easy access to the beach, the best hotspots for art, culture and nightlife, and is just minutes away from Panjim’s City Centre. The design of the hotel is modern and has a young and energetic vibe. Mynt, the all-day diner, offers a global menu while the Rooftop Poolside Bar is an ideal location for sundowners. The hotel offers a meeting room and the rooftop terrace is a perfect venue for meetings and social gatherings with scenic views.

“Vivanta Goa, Miramar is located in close proximity to major tourist attractions and the city centre. It is ideally suited for both, leisure and business travellers. I look forward to welcoming guests to Goa’s new address,” said Suhash Bose, Hotel Manager, Vivanta Goa, Miramar.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels and bungalows in Goa, including two under development.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:19 PM IST