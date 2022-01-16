IG Drones signs MoU with Government of Gujarat;aims to enhance technical knowledge, analytical mindset of students

IG Drones has signed an MoU with Government of Gujarat at the International Conference of Academic Institutions organized ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Education Summit 2022 in Ahmedabad.

The association with IG Drones will enhance the technical knowledge and analytical mindset of the students, but will also pay a pivotal role in the development of the entire state.

This will facilitate the setting up of Drone Centre of Excellence at Silver Oak University.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat & Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, CEO, IG Drones in presence of Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the National Education Policy 2020 that has been formulated under the 'visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi' will play a very important role in building a new India.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:36 PM IST