IFCI mops up Rs 806 crore by selling NSE stake in NSE so far

New Delhi: State-owned IFCI on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 805.60 crore so far by selling stake in the NSE, and is in the process of realising the full amount.

Earlier this month, the long-term infrastructure lender had informed exchanges about disinvestment of IFCI's entire stake in the NSE comprising 1,20,66,871 shares, which is 2.44 per cent of the total equity shares of the NSE.

"In this regard, this is to inform that IFCI has realised an amount of approximately Rs 805.60 crore, representing about 82 per cent of the total committed amount," IFCI said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Process for receipt of approval for remaining quantity is underway, it added.

IFCI stock was trading at Rs 6.92 on the BSE, up 10.19 per cent from the previous close.