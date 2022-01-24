e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

IEX Q3 net profit rises 39% to Rs 80 cr, total income up

Agencies
Indian Energy Exchange stated that the total income surged to Rs 130.77 crore in the December 2021 quarter as against Rs 96.09 crore in the year-ago period. |

Indian Energy Exchange reported nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.14 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, IEX said.

The company's total income surged to Rs 130.77 crore in the December 2021 quarter as against Rs 96.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The board in its meeting also approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
