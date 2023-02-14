e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIEX buys back 2.08 lakh shares worth Rs 133.01 each

IEX buys back 2.08 lakh shares worth Rs 133.01 each

Of the total shares 1,77,000 were bought on the NSE, whereas 31,100 were bought on BSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
IEX buys back 2.08 lakh shares worth Rs 133.01 each | Image: IEX (Representative)
Follow us on

IEX on Tuesday announced that it brought back a total of 2,08,100 equity shares for an average acquisition price of Rs 133.01. Of the total shares, 1,77,000 were bought on the NSE, whereas 31,100 were bought on the BSE.

In total, the company has bought 31,29,500 shares.

IEX on February 9, bought back a total of 2,44,600 shares for Rs 136.32 each.

Read Also
Energy firm IEX buys back 2,44,600 shares at Rs 136.32 each
article-image

Electricity trade volume

The company's electricity trade volume in January was at 9 per cent.

Share

The shares of IEX on Tuesday closed at Rs 133.50, down by 0.26 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Grant Thornton: The firm that overvalued Kingfisher Airlines, now hired by Adani

Grant Thornton: The firm that overvalued Kingfisher Airlines, now hired by Adani

IEX buys back 2.08 lakh shares worth Rs 133.01 each

IEX buys back 2.08 lakh shares worth Rs 133.01 each

Maruti Suzuki introduces new dual tone colour Alpha variant in Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki introduces new dual tone colour Alpha variant in Ciaz

Apollo Hospital declares interim dividend of Rs 6 per share

Apollo Hospital declares interim dividend of Rs 6 per share

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Enterprises total income at Rs 26,950 cr, net profit hits Rs 739 cr;...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Enterprises total income at Rs 26,950 cr, net profit hits Rs 739 cr;...