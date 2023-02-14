IEX buys back 2.08 lakh shares worth Rs 133.01 each | Image: IEX (Representative)

IEX on Tuesday announced that it brought back a total of 2,08,100 equity shares for an average acquisition price of Rs 133.01. Of the total shares, 1,77,000 were bought on the NSE, whereas 31,100 were bought on the BSE.

In total, the company has bought 31,29,500 shares.

IEX on February 9, bought back a total of 2,44,600 shares for Rs 136.32 each.

Electricity trade volume

The company's electricity trade volume in January was at 9 per cent.

Share

The shares of IEX on Tuesday closed at Rs 133.50, down by 0.26 per cent.

