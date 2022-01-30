IDFC First Bank Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 281 cr, total income slips

IDFC First Bank reported more than two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 281 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The bank's total income during the quarter declined to Rs 5,197.79 crore from Rs 4,711.72 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, IDFC First Bank said.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans surged to 3.96 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021.

Similarly, the net NPAs improved to 1.74 per cent from 0.33 per cent in the third quarter of previous fiscal.

''NII grew by 36 per cent on a YoY basis to reach Rs 2,580 crore in Q3-FY22. NIM stood at 5.90 per cent excluding interest income pertaining to prior period for one telecom account. Including the same, NIM is at 6.18 per cent for the quarter,'' it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:28 PM IST