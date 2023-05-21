 IDFC First Bank allots shares worth Rs 6.29 cr to employees as stock options
The share with face value of Rs 10 shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the bank in all respects.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
IDFC First Bank allots shares worth Rs 6.29 cr to employees as stock options | Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

IDFC First Bank on Saturday allocated shares worth Rs 6,29,97,130 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The Allotment, Transfer and Routine Matters Committee approved the allotment of 62,99,713 equity shares under the IDFC Fist Bank ESOS scheme.



After the allotment the issued and paid-up capital of the bank increased to Rs 66,25,44,45,640 consisting of 6,62,54,44,564 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

IDFC First Bank shares

The shares of IDFC First Bank on Friday closed at Rs 66.75, up by 0.075 per cent.

IDFC First employees rewarded with 10,23,035 shares for exercising stock options




