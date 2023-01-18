e-Paper Get App
IDFC First Bank allots 10 lakh shares for eligible employees as stock options

The options can be exercised for three years after the vesting period.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)
According to an exchange filing, IDFC First Bank has allotted 10 lakh shares as stock options to its eligible employees.

The ESOPs will vest for a period of five years, and can be exercised for three years after the vesting period.

