IDFC First Bank allots 10 lakh shares for eligible employees as stock options

Image: IDFC First Bank (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, IDFC First Bank has allotted 10 lakh shares as stock options to its eligible employees.

The ESOPs will vest for a period of five years, and can be exercised for three years after the vesting period.

