IDFC First Bank allots 10 lakh shares for eligible employees as stock options

According to an exchange filing, IDFC First Bank has allotted 10 lakh shares as stock options to its eligible employees.
The ESOPs will vest for a period of five years, and can be exercised for three years after the vesting period.
