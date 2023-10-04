 ideaForge Technology Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessideaForge Technology Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

ideaForge Technology Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 41,67,06,110 comprising of 4,16,70,611 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid- up to Rs. 41,81,19,130 comprising of 4,18,11,913 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid – up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
ideaForge Technology Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options |

ideaForge Technology Limited on Wednesday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board (NRC) of the ideaForge Technology Limited (Company) on October 03, 2023 has approved the allotment of 1,41,302 equity shares on October 03, 2023, having face value of Rs. 10 each to the Eligible Employees of the Company, who have exercised their Options under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 41,67,06,110 comprising of 4,16,70,611 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid- up to Rs. 41,81,19,130 comprising of 4,18,11,913 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid – up.

ideaForge Technology Limited shares

The shares of ideaForge Technology Limited on Wednesday at 11:43 am IST  were trading at Rs 858.05, down by 0.53 percent.

Read Also
Paytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Automobile Industry Capable Of Becoming Export-Led USD 1 Trillion By 2035: Report

Indian Automobile Industry Capable Of Becoming Export-Led USD 1 Trillion By 2035: Report

IndusInd Bank Introduces INDIE, A Customer Oriented Digital Banking App With Multiple Industry-First...

IndusInd Bank Introduces INDIE, A Customer Oriented Digital Banking App With Multiple Industry-First...

UK's Superdry To Sell South Asia IP Assets To Mukesh Ambani's Reliance For 40 Million Pounds

UK's Superdry To Sell South Asia IP Assets To Mukesh Ambani's Reliance For 40 Million Pounds

DMart Announces Q2 Updates With 18% YoY Revenue Growth To ₹12,307.72 Cr; Store Count Reaches 336

DMart Announces Q2 Updates With 18% YoY Revenue Growth To ₹12,307.72 Cr; Store Count Reaches 336

Edelweiss Financial Services Issue Secured Redeemable NCDs For An Amount Upto ₹2,000 Million

Edelweiss Financial Services Issue Secured Redeemable NCDs For An Amount Upto ₹2,000 Million