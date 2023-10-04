ideaForge Technology Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options |

ideaForge Technology Limited on Wednesday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board (NRC) of the ideaForge Technology Limited (Company) on October 03, 2023 has approved the allotment of 1,41,302 equity shares on October 03, 2023, having face value of Rs. 10 each to the Eligible Employees of the Company, who have exercised their Options under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 41,67,06,110 comprising of 4,16,70,611 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid- up to Rs. 41,81,19,130 comprising of 4,18,11,913 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid – up.

ideaForge Technology Limited shares

The shares of ideaForge Technology Limited on Wednesday at 11:43 am IST were trading at Rs 858.05, down by 0.53 percent.