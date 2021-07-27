iD Fresh Food expands global footprint; announces entry into new markets in India

iD Fresh Food, largest fresh food brand, announced its plans to expand into new markets in India, GCC, and US on the back of increasing consumer demand.

As part of its plan, the company has expanded to Oman and will enter Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in the next three months. In the US, the company will be distributing iD’s products across the country in leading stores by October this year.

In keeping with the growing demand for Indian food globally, iD also plans to set up a state-of-the-art plant in US in the next two years. The company is expecting a 40 percent revenue contribution from their overseas business.

In India, the launch includes tier-2 markets like Nagpur (Maharashtra), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Anantapuramu and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). Ahmedabad is another new addition for iD Fresh, apart from the company’s strategic re-entry (since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic) into key markets, such as Puducherry, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode (Kerala).

Commenting on the expansion, Musthafa PC, CEO and Co-founder, iD Fresh Food, said, “Over the last one-and-half years, we have been witnessing growing demand among customers across all our markets in India and overseas. Given our steady growth, we are also investing in building state-of-the-art production plants, focusing on new innovations and bolstering our team across India, GCC and US. In fact, we will be setting up two more plants in India and one in the US in the next two years. We believe the time is apt to explore new markets and cater to a wider clientele, given the growing demand for our products and opportunities available in the market.”

With this announcement, iD aims at unlocking the huge opportunity that the fresh food market has, globally. To begin with, the company will make available four of its most popular SKU’s, which is Idli and dosa batter, Malabar parota, and wheat parota. In the US, the company will be providing the Malabar and wheat parotas in addition to its instant filter coffee liquid blends that are already available.

It is funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners.