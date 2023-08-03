ICRA Consolidated Revenues Registers 11% Growth To ₹102.7 Cr In Q1FY24 | Representative Image

ICRA Limited announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, with total consolidated revenues registering a 11.0 percent growth to Rs 102.7 crore compared to Rs 92.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 40.6 crore, up by 88.0 percent, compared to Rs 21.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Domestic economic activity witnessed a healthy, albeit uneven momentum in Q1FY2024. While there was a sustained improvement in urban consumer confidence levels, with continuing demand for contact-intensive services and recovery in investment activity, the demand for goods was mixed.

ICRA projects the FY2024 GDP growth at 6.0 percent.

"The company continued to ride on the buoyant credit demand in the economy, reflecting robust growth for ratings. The analytics business grew against a challenging global environment and remains a key focus area of our strategy. Having a mix of business verticals at various stages of growth immensely fortifies our capability to deliver stakeholder value on a sustained basis," said Ramnath Krishnan, MD and Group CEO, ICRA Limited.

ICRA Limited shares

The shares of ICRA Limited on Thursday at 1:25 pm IST were at Rs 5,684, down by 0.17 percent.

