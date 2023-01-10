ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC grants CBI time till Friday to file reply to Venugopal Dhoot's plea; next hearing on Jan 13

Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot | Image credit: Wikipedia

The Bombay High Court granted CBI till Friday to file its reply in Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot's petition seeking release on bail and quashing of their FIR in the case.

Dhoot moved High Court after Chanda and Deepak Kocchar were granted interim bail by the court on Monday.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited