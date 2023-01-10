ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC grants CBI time till Friday to file reply to Venugopal Dhoot's plea; next hearing on Jan 13

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC grants CBI time till Friday to file reply to Venugopal Dhoot's plea; next hearing on Jan 13

Dhoot moved High Court after Chanda and Deepak Kocchar were granted interim bail by the court on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot | Image credit: Wikipedia
The Bombay High Court granted CBI till Friday to file its reply in Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot's petition seeking release on bail and quashing of their FIR in the case.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

