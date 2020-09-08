ICICI-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar sent to ED custody till 19 Sept; agency says he's not cooperating

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves also appeared for the agency.

The ED further told the court that Kochhar is not co-operating in the investigation and that there are certain crucial aspects to the funds and money trail that need to be investigated.

Appearing for Kochhar, his advocate Vijay Agarwal assisted by advocate Rahul Agarwal, argued that Kochhar has joined the agency’s investigation as many as 12 times alongisde submitting all relevant documents and that custodial interrogation was not required.

The advocate also told the court that Kochhar’s detention was illegal and that he had been arrested the previous day at 10.30 AM and hence, had been produced beyond the period of 24 hours as is required.

The court was however informed by the investigation officer that Kochhar was arrested only at 8 PM. The court said in its order that considering the submission of the officer, the argument of illegal detention does not sustain.

Granting Kochhar’s custody to the agency till 19 September, the court said that it has been submitted by the ED that investigation into certain crucial aspects regarding sources of suspected funds received by Kochhar’s company and the money trail was necessary. The court further said that there is a voluminous record to be investigated and hence custodial interrogation was necessary.

Kochhar had also filed pleas for allowing home food to be provided and another for allowing short meetings with family members. Both of these have been denied by the court.

Another plea to allow meeting his advocate was allowed on specific dates for 15 minutes each, during his custody with the agency.