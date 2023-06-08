ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To employees As Stock Options

As per the regulatory filings, ICICI Securities today announced the allotment of 6,390 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.
ICICI Securities Ltd Shares
The Shares of ICICI Securities on Thursday at 12:56 pm IST were at Rs 532.95, down by 1.42 per cent.
