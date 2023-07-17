 ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹5 each.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI securities on Monday announced the allotment of 4,920 equity shares to employees as stock option under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹5 each.

The shares of ICICI Securities on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹615.10, up by 0.40 percent.

