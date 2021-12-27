ICICI Prudential launches passive multi-asset fund of funds

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund announced on Monday the launched of ICICI Prudential Passive Multi-Asset Fund of Funds.

The offering aims to provide returns that closely correspond to the total return of the benchmark CRISIL Hybrid 50+50- Moderate Index (80 percent weightage) + S&P Global 1200 Index (15 percent weightage) + Domestic Gold Price (5 percent weightage) subject to tracking errors.

S Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund believes over the last decade easy liquidity conditions and rate cuts by global central banks created a conducive environment for equity markets to perform. Now with the withdrawal of stimulus measures, multi asset philosophy is likely to provide better outcome in the near term, he said.

Chintan Haria, Head – Product Development & Strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said, “We believe this product is a simple solution for an investor looking for multi-asset allocation through the passive route. Apart from allocation to domestic equities ETFs/Index, debt ETFs/Index, and gold ETFs, an investor will also have exposure to ETFs/Index investing in global companies as well through this product, thus bringing in geographical diversification as well.”

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:41 PM IST