 ICICI Prudential issues ESOPs
ICICI Prudential issues ESOPs

The shares were approved under the company's employee stock option scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
ICICI Prudential issues ESOPs | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Thursday allotted 1,000 equity shares worth Rs 10,000 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were approved under the company's employee stock option scheme.

ICICI Prudential on April 4 announced allotment of 5,260 equity shares.

ICICI Prudential shares

The shares of ICICI Prudential on Thursday closed at Rs 442.10, down by 0.090 per cent.

