ICICI Prudential issues ESOPs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Thursday allotted 1,000 equity shares worth Rs 10,000 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were approved under the company's employee stock option scheme.
ICICI Prudential on April 4 announced allotment of 5,260 equity shares.
ICICI Prudential shares
The shares of ICICI Prudential on Thursday closed at Rs 442.10, down by 0.090 per cent.
Read Also
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces new life-stage based cover product 'ICICI Pru iProtect...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)