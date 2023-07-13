ICICI Prudential Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Prudential on Thursday announced the allotment of 14,000 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

ICICI Prudential shares

The shares of ICICI Prudential on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹601.75, up by 0.78 percent.

