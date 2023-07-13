ICICI Prudential Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

ICICI Prudential on Thursday announced the allotment of 14,000 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.
ICICI Prudential shares
The shares of ICICI Prudential on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹601.75, up by 0.78 percent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)