ICICI Lombard General Insurance Allotts Over Rs 4.28 Lakh Shares as Stock Options

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Sunday allotted 42,820 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 4,28,200 were allocated under the ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005.

The shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share would rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects, the company stated in the regulatory filing.

Previous ESOPS allotment by ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced the allotment of 9,430 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005, on June 7.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance shares

The shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday closed at Rs 1,256, up by 3.48 per cent.