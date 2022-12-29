ICICI loan fraud case: Special CBI court sends Kochhar couple and Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial custody

Image credit: FPJ

The Special CBI Court sent the Kochhar couple and Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial custody. The CBI did not seek their further custody.

The former ICICI MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon chairman, Venugopal Dhoot is remanded by the court in judicial custody till Jan 10, 2023.

Yesterday, the CBI had sought to extend the custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar & Deepak Kochhar in connection with the ICICI bank -Videocon loan fraud case.

The court extended the custody till December 29.

The trio were arrested in connection with a loan fraud case concerning ICICI Bank and Videocon.

The loan fraud case

ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the CBI over irregularities in loans granted to the Videocon Group, when she was in charge.

Back in 2018, Chanda Kochhar was forced to step down after facing accusations of following lending practices that were biased in favour of consumer electronics and gas exploration firm Videocon.

Irregularities were detected in loans worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, and Deepak Kochhar, along with other family members, benefited from the transaction under Chanda Kochhar's watch.

Read Also ICICI loan fraud case: Bombay HC refuses to intervene in arrest of Kochhar couple

Latest arrest by CBI

On Monday, CBI made the third arrest in the case with Videocon CEO, Venugopal Dhoot's arrest.

The Kochhars' and Dhoot's link was highlighted as Chanda Kochhar was the then company shareholder and sanctioned the loan to Videocon.