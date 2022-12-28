e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days

ICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days

CBI custody of Kochhars and Videocon chairman, Venugopal Dhoot extended till tomorrow, Dec 29

Bhavna Uchil FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: FPJ
Follow us on

CBI had sought to extend the custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, Former MD & CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar & Deepak Kochhar in connection with the ICICI bank -Videocon loan fraud case.

The court extended the custody till tomorrow, December 29.

The trio were arrested in connection with a loan fraud case concerning ICICI Bank and Videocon.

The loan fraud case

ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the CBI over irregularities in loans granted to the Videocon Group, when she was in charge.

Back in 2018, Chanda Kochhar was forced to step down after facing accusations of following lending practices that were biased in favour of consumer electronics and gas exploration firm Videocon.

Irregularities were detected in loans worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, and Deepak Kochhar, along with other family members, benefited from the transaction under Chanda Kochhar's watch.

Read Also
ICICI loan fraud case: Bombay HC refuses to intervene in arrest of Kochhar couple
article-image

Third arrest by CBI

On Monday, CBI made the third arrest in the case with Videocon CEO, Venugopal Dhoot's arrest.

The Kochhars' and Dhoot's link was highlighted as Chanda Kochhar was the then company shareholder and sanctioned the loan to Videocon.

Read Also
ICICI loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

Elon Musk says open to buying publishing platform Substack to take on corporate media

Elon Musk says open to buying publishing platform Substack to take on corporate media

RATAN TATA @85 : Rare pictures of the business magnate

RATAN TATA @85 : Rare pictures of the business magnate

ICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days

ICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days

Airtel 5G Plus services now available in Jammu and Srinagar

Airtel 5G Plus services now available in Jammu and Srinagar