ICICI Direct cautions customers against fake research reports using its name

ICICI Direct, the brokerage firm, cautioned against fake research reports to mislead gullible investors in making inappropriate investment decisions.

"These reports are following the same design template as our official reports, and / or infringing our trademark, thereby making it tough for the investors to differentiate.

"While we are taking necessary actions with the help of authorities to trace the origin and take down these reports being posted on some websites, investors are also advised to exercise abundant caution in making their investment decisions based on reports whose origin may be of suspect," it said in a press release

ICICIdirect reports are available to its clients at no extra cost on www.icicidirect.com for its customers and investors are advised not to trust reports received from unknown and dubious sources.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:26 PM IST