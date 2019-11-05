ICICI Bank to open 450 new branches in FY'20

Kolkata: ICICI Bank will open a total of 450 branches across the country in 2019-20 to expand its footprint and 14 of those new branches would be in West Bengal.
With 385 new branches opened so far this fiscal, ICICI Bank now has a wide retail network of nearly 5260 branches across the country, the bank said on Tuesday.
Of the new branches in West Bengal, four are in rural areas - Andul, Char Maijdia, Matigarahat and Panagar.
Other branches have been opened in locations like Kolkata, Bidhannagar and Jhargram.
With this expansion, the bank now has a network of 248 branches and extension counters in West Bengal along with 615 ATMs.
"We believe that a wide branch network continues to be important for retail banking. It helps deepen the relationship with the customer by serving them a wide range of products and offerings," ICICI Bank ED Anup Bagchi said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)