The shares worth Rs 2 each will be rewarded under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
ICICI Bank to allot shares worth Rs 5 lakh as employee stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
ICICI Bank on Thursday announced the allotment of 276,605 equity shares worth Rs 5,53,210 to employees through an exchange filing. The shares, worth Rs 2 each, will be rewarded under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

ICICI Bank on December 20 awarded employees with shares worth over Rs 10 lakh as stock option. It also allotted 5,27,817 equity shares on December 9, 2022.

The company had earlier this month raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing 50,000 unsecured redeemable long-term bonds.

On Thursday, the shares of ICICI Bank closed at Rs 890.40, up by 0.21 per cent.

