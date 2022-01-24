ICICI Bank shares pare early gains, settle 1% down

Shares of ICICI Bank pared early gains and settled lower by more than 1 per cent amid profit-taking in-tandem with weak broader market trends.

The stock had gained nearly 2 per cent after the bank reported an 18.8 per cent rise in its December quarter consolidated net profit.

The bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,498.15 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's total income was down at Rs 39,865.80 crore in the third quarter this fiscal, the firm said.

The bank posted an improvement in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio at 4.13 per cent from 4.38 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:16 PM IST