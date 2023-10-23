ICICI Bank Shares Climb Over 1% On Strong Q2 Numbers | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday climbed over 1 per cent after the company reported a 36.08 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock gained 1.32 per cent to Rs 944.80 on the BSE. It climbed 1.29 per cent to Rs 944.80 on the NSE.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 36.08 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 10,896.13 crore for the September quarter, helped by a sharp decline in provisions and growth in core income.

The second-largest private sector lender's standalone net grew to Rs 10,261 crore from Rs 7,557.84 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 9,648.20 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The total standalone income rose to Rs 40,697 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 31,088 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a filing.

Its core net interest income grew 23.8 per cent to Rs 18,308 crore on the back of a 19.3 per cent expansion in domestic loans and a widening of the net interest margin to 4.53 per cent as against the year-ago period's 4.31 per cent.

On the asset quality front, its gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.48 per cent from 3.19 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.78 per cent in the preceding June quarter.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)