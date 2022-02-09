ICICI Bank shareholding in Fino PayTech rises to 7.4%

ICICI Bank's shareholding in Fino PayTech (Fino) -- the promoter of Fino Payments Bank (Fino Bank) -- rose to 7.4 per cent post conversion of 40 lakh convertible warrants of Fino into equity, the bank said.

ICICI Bank had 4.6 per cent shareholding (based on voting rights) in Fino.

ICICI Bank said that the the bank held 4,000,000 convertible warrants of Fino.

''In this regard, we wish to inform you that the board of directors of Fino has approved the conversion of convertible warrants held by ICICI Bank into fully paid equity shares on February 8, 2022, consequent to which ICICI Bank's shareholding (based on voting rights) has increased to 7.4 per cent,'' the lender said.

Bank's subsidiaries ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co (ICICI Life) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co (ICICI General) have also invested in Fino.

Post conversion of warrants of ICICI Bank, the shareholding of ICICI General stands at 5.1 per cent and ICICI Life at 8.5 per cent, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:26 AM IST