ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 13.02 lakh as stock options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 6,51,248 equity shares worth Rs 13,02,496 as stock options. The shares will be allotted under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

On Friday at 10:35 am, the shares of ICICI Bank were at Rs 867.10, up by 1.14 per cent.

The company on February 1 announced that the marginal cost loan rates will remain unchanged for the month. The bank on January 31, announced the allotment of 2,47,929 equity shares to employees as stock option.