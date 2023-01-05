ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 6.10 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 2.40 lakh as stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that it has allotted 3,05,317 equity shares worth Rs 6,10,634, in an exchange filing.

The allotment of the equity shares at a face value of Rs 2 was made on January 5, 2023, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

The company on January 2, 2023, allotted 1,20,368 equity shares worth Rs 2,40,736 as stock options.

ICICI Bank's share price on Thursday, closed at Rs 878.70, down by 2.27 per cent.

The former CEO of the bank, Chanda Kochhar, was arrested in a loan fraud case, and the custody of Kocchar and Venugopal Dhoot with the CBO has been extended till January 10, 2023.