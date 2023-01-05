e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 6.10 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 6.10 lakh as stock options

The allotment of the equity shares for face value of Rs 2 was made on January 5, 2023, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 2.40 lakh as stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that it has allotted 3,05,317 equity shares worth Rs 6,10,634, in an exchange filing.

The allotment of the equity shares at a face value of Rs 2 was made on January 5, 2023, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

The company on January 2, 2023, allotted 1,20,368 equity shares worth Rs 2,40,736 as stock options.

Read Also
Paytm parent One97 dropped from list of large-cap stocks along with Piramal
article-image

ICICI Bank's share price on Thursday, closed at Rs 878.70, down by 2.27 per cent.

The former CEO of the bank, Chanda Kochhar, was arrested in a loan fraud case, and the custody of Kocchar and Venugopal Dhoot with the CBO has been extended till January 10, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

Mumbai: Yogi Adityanath assures investors about law and order in UP

Mumbai: Yogi Adityanath assures investors about law and order in UP

Yogi Adityanath's roadshow a hit among Mumbai's bankers, CEOs and investors

Yogi Adityanath's roadshow a hit among Mumbai's bankers, CEOs and investors