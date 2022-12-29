ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank announced that it has allotted 2,96,299 equity shares worth Rs 5,92,598, in an exchange filing.

The allotment was made on December 29, 2022, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

The company on December 27, allotted shares worth over Rs 72,000 as stock options.

ICICI Bank share on Thursday closed at Rs 908, up by 1.01 per cent.

The former CEO of the bank Chanda Kochhar was arrested in a loan fraud case and the custody of Kocchar and Venugopal Dhoot with the CBO has been extended till January 10, 2023.