e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options

The company on December 27, allotted shares worth over Rs 72,000 as stock options.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

ICICI Bank announced that it has allotted 2,96,299 equity shares worth Rs 5,92,598, in an exchange filing.

The allotment was made on December 29, 2022, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

The company on December 27, allotted shares worth over Rs 72,000 as stock options.

Read Also
ICICI-Videocon fraud case: Kochhars, Dhoot remanded in judicial custody till Jan 10
article-image

ICICI Bank share on Thursday closed at Rs 908, up by 1.01 per cent.

The former CEO of the bank Chanda Kochhar was arrested in a loan fraud case and the custody of Kocchar and Venugopal Dhoot with the CBO has been extended till January 10, 2023.

RECENT STORIES

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: Kochhars, Dhoot remanded in judicial custody till Jan 10

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: Kochhars, Dhoot remanded in judicial custody till Jan 10

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, to acquire 51% stake in LOTUS Chocolates

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, to acquire 51% stake in LOTUS Chocolates

ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 5 lakh as stock options