ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 2.40 lakh as stock options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Monday announced that it has allotted 1,20,368 equity shares worth Rs 2,40,736, in an exchange filing.

The allotment was made on January 1, 2023, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

The company on December 29, 2022, allotted 2,96,299 equity shares worth Rs 5,92,598 as stock options.

ICICI Bank share on Monday, closed at Rs 902.90, up by 1.35 per cent.

The former CEO of the bank, Chanda Kochhar, was arrested in a loan fraud case, and the custody of Kocchar and Venugopal Dhoot with the CBO has been extended till January 10, 2023.