ICICI Bank rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 2.40 lakh as stock options

ICICI Bank on Monday announced that it has allotted 1,20,368 equity shares worth Rs 2,40,736, in an exchange filing.
The allotment was made on January 1, 2023, under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).
The company on December 29, 2022, allotted 2,96,299 equity shares worth Rs 5,92,598 as stock options.
Read Also
After RBI's repo rate hike, ICICI offers more interest on fixed deposits, benefits for senior...
ICICI Bank share on Monday, closed at Rs 902.90, up by 1.35 per cent.
The former CEO of the bank, Chanda Kochhar, was arrested in a loan fraud case, and the custody of Kocchar and Venugopal Dhoot with the CBO has been extended till January 10, 2023.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)