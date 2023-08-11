ICICI Bank Rewards Employees With Over 5 Lakh Shares As Stock Options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday allotted 5,53,889 shares to employees as stock options, the bank announced through an exchange filing. The allotment of shares with a face value of Rs 2 each was approved by two executive directors pursuant to the power delegated by the Board of Directors of the Bank.

The shares were allocated under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.

ICICI Bank Earlier this month allotted 6,26,114 shares with a face value of Rs 2 to employees under the same scheme.

ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities

The board of ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities in June approved the delisting of the latter to become a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. Public shareholders that held 100 equity shares were allotted 67 equity shares of ICICI Bank.

Read Also ICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday afternoon at 12:02 pm IST were trading at Rs 956.60, down by 0.78 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)