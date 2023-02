Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, private lender ICICI Bank has rewarded its employees with 42,503 shares as stock options.

The shares have been allotted by the bank at a face value of Rs 2 per unit. The stock options for employee come at a time when ICICI is also offering higher interest on fixed deposits.