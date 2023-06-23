 ICICI Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 3,36,353 equity shares to employees under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme 2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank Shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday at  1:22 pm IST were at Rs 924, down by 0.19 percent.

Read Also
ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

TikTok COO resigns after nearly five years

TikTok COO resigns after nearly five years

ICICI Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Aether Industries Allots Equity Shares To 36 Qualified Institutional Buyers For 936 Per Shares

Aether Industries Allots Equity Shares To 36 Qualified Institutional Buyers For 936 Per Shares

Eugia Pharma Signs Agreement With Medicines Patent Pool To Develop And Market Nilotinib Capsules

Eugia Pharma Signs Agreement With Medicines Patent Pool To Develop And Market Nilotinib Capsules

Lupin Launches Rufinamide Oral Suspension in the United States

Lupin Launches Rufinamide Oral Suspension in the United States