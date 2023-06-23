ICICI Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 3,36,353 equity shares to employees under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme 2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank Shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday at 1:22 pm IST were at Rs 924, down by 0.19 percent.

