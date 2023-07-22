ICICI Bank Allots 165,264 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 165,264 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank employees stock option scheme-2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

ICICI Bank Limited shares

The shares of ICICI Bank Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,000.45, up by 0.49 percent.

