 ICICI Bank Allots 165,264 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank Allots 165,264 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots 165,264 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Allots 165,264 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 165,264 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank employees stock option scheme-2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

ICICI Bank Limited shares

The shares of ICICI Bank Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,000.45, up by 0.49 percent.

Read Also
ICICI Bank Allots 124,706 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Allots 165,264 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots 165,264 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Reliance Industries Consolidated EBITDA At ₹41,982, Up 5.1% Y-o-Y in Q1FY24

Reliance Industries Consolidated EBITDA At ₹41,982, Up 5.1% Y-o-Y in Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Reliance Industries Net Profit Jumps To ₹18,258 Cr, Tejas Networks Net Loss...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Reliance Industries Net Profit Jumps To ₹18,258 Cr, Tejas Networks Net Loss...

Mumbai News: Private Company, Directors Booked By CBI in ₹57 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Private Company, Directors Booked By CBI in ₹57 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Go First To Resume Flight Operations With Certain Conditions After Getting Approval From DGCA

Go First To Resume Flight Operations With Certain Conditions After Getting Approval From DGCA