 ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,65,242 Equity shares to employees under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank Shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 11:37 am IST were at Rs 916.55, down by 0.71 percent.

Read Also
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Others Allowed to Withdraw Petition in Sexual Harassment Case...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

STL Prepared For Cost-Efficient MTCTE Testing Of Optical Fibre Products

STL Prepared For Cost-Efficient MTCTE Testing Of Optical Fibre Products

HDFC AMC Shares Surge 9% After 10.2% Equity Change Hands; Abrdn Likely Seller

HDFC AMC Shares Surge 9% After 10.2% Equity Change Hands; Abrdn Likely Seller

ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company

Delta Corp Re-Appoints Ashish Kapadia As Managing Director Of The Company

HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options

HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options