ICICI Bank Allots 1,65,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,65,242 Equity shares to employees under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
ICICI Bank Shares
The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 11:37 am IST were at Rs 916.55, down by 0.71 percent.
