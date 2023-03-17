ICICI Bank allots 1,61,422 equity shares shares as ESOPS

ICICI Bank on Friday allotted 1,61,422 equity shares worth Rs 3,22,844 to employees as stock options. The shares with face value of Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the company.
ICICI Bank on March 14 allocated shares worth Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options.
ICICI Bank shares
The shares of ICICI Bank at 12:53 pm IST were at Rs 821.35, down by 0.31 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)