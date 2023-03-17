 ICICI Bank allots 1,61,422 equity shares shares as ESOPS
The shares with face value of Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
ICICI Bank allots 1,61,422 equity shares shares as ESOPS | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Friday allotted 1,61,422 equity shares worth Rs 3,22,844 to employees as stock options. The shares with face value of Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the company.

ICICI Bank on March 14 allocated shares worth Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank at 12:53 pm IST were at Rs 821.35, down by 0.31 per cent.

