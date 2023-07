ICICI Bank Allots 124,706 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced the allotment of 124,706 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹956.50, up by 1.28 percent.