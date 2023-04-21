ICIC bank data leak: 35 lakh files of credit card details, personal sensitive data leaked | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

A data breach of a leading private sector bank has lead to leaks of 35 lakh files of credit card details, bank accounts and personal sensitive information.

The misconfiguration of the bank systems hosted on publicly accessible cloud storage led to data leak of sensitive financial and personal information with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) raising alert on the critical failure and mismanagement of the bank.

Research team finds misconfigured cloud storage

The research team from Cybernews had found a misconfigured cloud storage belonging to ICICI bank accessible to the general public and alerted the databreach of Digital Ocean bucket cloud storage with over three million files containing bank account details, credit card numbers, full names, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers, and emails of users. The data also had passports, IDs, PANs, bank statements, and pre-filled KYC documents along with resumes of existing employees and job candidates. ICICI Bank did not respond when approached by FPJ for its comments.

ICICI Bank resources categorised as a “critical information infrastructure” by the Indian government could lead to severe consequences for the bank and financial loss to the clients with the data leak.

Information Security of ICICI Bank red flagged in 2022 by GoI

Government of India had red-flagged Information Security of ICICI Bank in June 2022 with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology notification that mandated a representative of CERT-IN to sit in the Information Security Governance Committee of ICICI Bank and supervise all policies and their implementation regarding the information security in the private sector bank. “It was a huge embarrassment to the Bank’s credentials as a trusted repository of public funds,” recalls a former cyber risk analyst with ICICI Bank.

