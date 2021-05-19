ICG takes preventive and response measures for cyclonic storm Tauktae

As the first indications of formation of a cyclone commenced streaming in from 11 May 21 onwards, Indian Coast Guard geared up its preparation towards the preventive and response measures on Western coast including Lakshadweep islands as well as the adjacent coastal state of Tamilnadu. All the ashore, afloat and aviation units were put on high alert and by the time ‘Tauktae’ as the storm was to be called, eventually formed in Lakshadweep seas, ICG Ships and aircraft had already alerted fishing boats as well as merchant vessels in the possible route of the storm. The massive deployment of ICG assets towards preventive measures for cyclone ‘Tauktae’ has translated into 37shipdays and 75 aircraft hours at sea till date ensuring safe return of more than 5600 boats, alerting/ safe routing of 335 merchant vessels and timely rescue of 06 personnel.