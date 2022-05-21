ICAI terms arrest of CAs 'ill-treatment', forms group to ensure justice

Following the recent arrests of a few Chartered Accountants for some alleged GST-related matters, the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) expressed strong resentment over the development.

The Council was also apprised of the strong feelings of members throughout the country regarding the "ill-treatment" being meted to certain members rather than taking strong action against the actual perpetrators.

Thus, it resolved to form a group comprising its members to interface with authorities in order to ensure that just and fair treatment is meted out to the Chartered Accountants and that they are not made soft targets.

The Council took this decision at a meeting on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:08 PM IST