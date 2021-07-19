IBM, NASSCOM Foundation make 5,000 students employment-ready

About 5,000 underserved youth from regions across Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi-NCR are now skilled in Data Science and Cloud computing, with over 2,000 of them placed in jobs through a program by IBM in partnership with NASSCOM Foundation aimed at making India's youth future ready, according to a press release.



As part of IBM's SkillsBuild career readiness program IBM and NASSCOM Foundation worked with 23 colleges to certify enrolled students on IBM certified courses on emerging technologies including Data science and Cloud computing in 2019. This program engaged students with an on-campus, 250 hour-long blended training model that uses online and face-to-face training to build skills in new-age technologies like Data Science and Cloud Computing in its first year, according to a press release.

Subsequently, the program pivoted into an online mode of education and learning due to COVID-based restrictions in 2020. Students from 23 Tier-2 and Tier-3 non-technical institutions were trained by partners TMI and iPrimed.

After the training, IBM and NASSCOM Foundation, in association with training partners, have been conducting placement drives across the country and have already placed over 2000 students in leading technology organisations despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Manoj Balachandran, Leader, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM India/South Asia said, "Aligned to the Skill India mission, IBM is committed to bridging the skills gap by working with an ecosystem of industry partners, academia and government to provide professional and technical skills to students and teachers."

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation, commenting on the completion of the program, said, "The Future is blended learning – be it a combination between face-to-face and online/digital mode or between structured curriculum and skills based or applications based learning, or a fantastic combination between all these.”