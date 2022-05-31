IAN leads $700k round in Grid, a no-code data and operations management platform

The company intends to primarily utilize the freshly infused capital to expand its sales and marketing efforts across the target markets and strengthen its product suite. /IAN Investors | IAN

Grid, a no-code data and operations management platform, has raised $700K in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN). The lead investors for the round are Jaideep Mehta, KRS Jamwal, Pramod Jajoo, and Shalil Gupta.

The company intends to primarily utilize the freshly infused capital to expand its sales and marketing efforts across the target markets and strengthen its product suite.

The Ranchi-based company will focus on bringing in the right talent as it scales up, both within the company as well as its partner ecosystem, it said in a press statement.

Incepted with a vision to bring the best data management practices from leading tech companies to traditional ones in 2017, Grid (Pragyaam Data Technologies) launched its first beta version and pivoted to a SaaS model in early 2021.

Aayush Agrawal, Udit Poddar, Shreyansh Jain, and Shaurya Poddar started Grid as a data services company. However, they soon realized a need for a platform to assist mining, manufacturing, and public infrastructure companies in going digital using the mobile-first no-code apps.

Speaking about the funding, Udit Poddar, CEO andCo-Founder, Grid, said, “Starting as a no-code operations management platform, we envision Grid as the essential operational layer that brings together people and device data to create ESG-focused operations.”

Jaideep Mehta, Lead Investor at IAN said: "With current success stories at both Indian and overseas customers, we are confident that Udit and team will build a truly global business in the years to come, and the IAN investment group will be partnering with them all the way".

Grid plans to launch the first marketplace for apps for operations management built in collaboration with industry experts in the second quarter. Operating across different markets, the company further wants to expand its international footprint in the FY2022-23 and the consecutive financial year. In 2020, the platform received a seed funding of $150,000 from Singapore-based VC Startup-O Ventures.