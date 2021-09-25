IAA Leadership awards: Dr RS Sodhi honoured with IAA Business Leader of the Year Award; Raj Nayak inducted into IAA Hall of Fame - watch video

24th September 2021, Mumbai: The International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter announced the winners for the eighth edition of the coveted Leadership Awards at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai. ZEE was the presenting partner, Good News Today (GNT) powered by partner & Viacom18 the associate partner for the event.

Chief Guest Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari graced the stage with his presence. Addressing the august audience, he said “I think all of you are so prevalent which is why I will speak only one name, anant. I think all of you are anant. There is no end to any of you. So I will say only one word anant and the other word avinash. Aap me se kisika vinash nahi hona hai.”

IAA President, Megha Tata said: “It is so rewarding to see the best in the business taking the time to be here and accepting these awards tonight. While we were planning the awards for 2021 we wanted to highlight leaders that have established new age businesses. We wanted them to share the stage and form a balance between those that have run the country and the world.

For one thing this year has taught us is to be agile. In the year 2020 we have used and misused the terms unprecedented times quite a few times. We use the term to showcase the problem, the troubles, the challenges but it also led to unprecedented growth, unprecedented opportunity and unprecedented victories. We have seen time and again that change or unexpected situations often lead to some brands or organizations and people succeeding while some may collapse. The difference between the two begins right at the top with the leader. And while I can describe our leaders tonight in many ways, I would just like to say that these unprecedented times call for unprecedented leadership and our leaders today definitely delivered on that.”

Advertisement

Nandini Dias, Co- Chair- IAA Leadership Awards said: "We often talk about the glass half empty or half full, about optimism and pessimism, about positivity and negativity. But the truth is it doesn't matter if the glass is half empty or half full. What only matters is how thirsty you are. Which brings us to the definition of leadership. True leadership is often about perspective, inner perspective. And for men and women with vision it is not always about different things, but sometimes it's about the same things differently. That’s when one understands what leadership is actually made of. Leadership is not a talent, art form or science. It is simply about taking the first step in spaces where there are no written rules. So you make your rules because you make your own limits."

Advertisement

Dr R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) was honoured as the IAA Business Leader of the Year. Dr Sodhi said “I am honoured to receive the Business Leader of the Year Award 2021 by International Advertising Association said “This is the most prestigious award in India for marketing and advertising. So I feel very privileged and honoured. I have learned a lot from people right from my retailer to the people sitting here because we interact with the best in the advertising and marketing industry. I would like to tell you one thing that in today’s time the advertising and marketing field has garnered a lot of importance. There are so many retailers coming into the market. The pressure is growing. In order to prove yourself, you have to be creative, and when you bring that creativity in the local language, you will be closer to earth and you will be relevant in the industry.”

IAA India inducted Raj Nayak into the IAA Hall of Fame for investing a lifetime in the marcom industry & for his sterling role in directing the India Chapter of IAA towards its ongoing role in being the voice of sustainability.

Advertisement

Other prominent recipients were: Bobby Pawar (Creative Agency Leader of the Year), Nandini Dias (Media Agency Leader of the Year), N P Singh (Media Person of the Year), Raj Kamal Jha (Editor of the Year), Palki Sharma Upadhyay (TV Anchor of the Year)

Veteran Actor & Film Producer Anil Kapoor received the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year.

Watch Video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 06:42 PM IST