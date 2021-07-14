IAA India Chapter completes three decades; 'landmark year' says India President Megha Tata

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) completes thirty years in the service of the marcom industry.

Megha Tata, India President said, "this is a landmark year for us. The IAA has evolved into what is arguably the most prominent association in the country representing marketing, advertising and the media. We commit ourselves to remaining relevant and doing what is in the best interests of our constituents as well as our consumers. Though we are still in the midst of the pandemic we have rolled our several initiatives and you will see many more beginning this month itself. I salute all the past Presidents and members who have contributed to the growth of IAA."

Srinivasan K Swamy, immediate Past President IAA Global, recalled, "The India Chapter has been addressed by everyone from the Prime Minister, to several Union Ministers to film and sports celebrities. It has shown its capability to host one of the biggest and best World Congresses ever held. It has a varied bouquet of initiatives and events catering to its wide spectrum of constituents and has been recognized by the IAA World Board as its Best Chapter several times. I wish the members all the very best and exhort them to evolve and face the challenges of a dynamic environment."

Roger Pereira, the person who brought IAA to India in the first place reminisced. "Forty years ago, I still remember reading with rapt attention Prof Theodore Levitt on Globalisation and thought to myself: How could India not possibly be part of it! Founding the India Chapter was certainly the first step. Thank you RBI Governor I G Patel".

The IAA is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises corporate Members, organizational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. It is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.