I-T searches premises of Lalit hotels promoter Jyotsna Suri, associates

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department has launched searches at multiple locations of the Bharat Hotels group, its associates and a leading automobile dealer firm in connection with a tax evasion probe, officials said on Monday.

They said about 8 premises linked to Bharat Hotels CMD Jyotsna Suri and some of her associates as well as Jayant Nanda, promoter of Cargo Motors, one of the largest dealers of Tata motors in the country, are being searched in and around the national capital.

The searches, they said, were launched late on Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department.

Transactions of these groups, under the scanner of the department, are related, official sources said. The Bharat Hotels group owns the chain of Lalit hotels in the country.