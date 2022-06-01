I-T Department raids multiple business groups across 5 states

The business groups that are being searched include those involved in liquor manufacturing and sale, dairy and milk, real estate, and logistics among others. |

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided multiple business groups in at least five states as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, officials said.

Premises of the business groups in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are being searched as part of separate probes, they said.

The business groups that are being searched include those involved in liquor manufacturing and sale, dairy and milk, real estate, and logistics among others.

Various investigation directorates of the department located in these states are undertaking the searches after ''credible'' tax evasion inputs were gathered, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)