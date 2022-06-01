 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

I-T Department raids multiple business groups across 5 states

Premises of the business groups in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are being searched as part of separate probes

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
The business groups that are being searched include those involved in liquor manufacturing and sale, dairy and milk, real estate, and logistics among others. |

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided multiple business groups in at least five states as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, officials said.

Premises of the business groups in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are being searched as part of separate probes, they said.

The business groups that are being searched include those involved in liquor manufacturing and sale, dairy and milk, real estate, and logistics among others.

Various investigation directorates of the department located in these states are undertaking the searches after ''credible'' tax evasion inputs were gathered, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessI-T Department raids multiple business groups across 5 states

RECENT STORIES

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader, witness in case, attacked by bike-borne men in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader, witness in case, attacked by bike-borne men in UP

Post mortem confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report

Post mortem confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report

Attention Mumbaikars! As COVID-19 cases surge, BMC issues directives

Attention Mumbaikars! As COVID-19 cases surge, BMC issues directives

Mumbai: Latest Updates - BMC on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in city

Mumbai: Latest Updates - BMC on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in city

'Vulture politics': TMC after BJP, Congress question singer KK's death

'Vulture politics': TMC after BJP, Congress question singer KK's death